http://whiteresister.com/index.php/17-opinion/1412-the-war-on-whites-exposing-the-plan-for-white-genocide?utm_source=WR-News+Campaign+1st&utm_campaign=f28fd61671-WR-News+Campaing+1st&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_70e342152e-f28fd61671-48298879

A frank discussion on the war on whites and how the media, establishment and music industry constantly push the message that white genocide is a positive development.

This poisonous message justifies anti-white violence and suggests that the world would be better off if all those of European descent were gone. However this anti-white message is not only poisonous, but it is also based on lies and false historical narratives.