Substitute teacher fired for teaching kids Nazi salute

GEORGIA, Vermont — A substitute teacher in Vermont was fired after being accused of showing elementary school children how to make the Nazi salute to Adolf Hitler.

In an email to parents, Georgia, Vermont, Elementary School superintendent Ned Kirsch said children were seen standing with arms out and the teacher modeling the salute.

He said she raised her arm slightly and then said “now we say Heil Hitler.”

Kirsch said the teacher admitted the act and he informed parents of the Thursday decision, WCAX-TV reported.

The television station reported that the woman apparently had filled in at the school for several years. She wasn’t immediately identified.

The superintendent said he did not know what the teacher’s intent was. He said a guidance counselor will visit the classroom and make sure the students feel safe.