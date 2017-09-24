North Korea stages anti-US rally as war of words escalates

North Korea has held a large anti-US rally in its capital city, backing its leader Kim Jong Un as he exchanges insult-laden threats with US President Donald Trump.

A huge crowd gathered Saturday in Pyongyang’s Kim ll Sung Square, named for the current leader’s grandfather and founder of North Korea. They listened to speeches from senior officials excoriating the United States and its president.

Trump has meanwhile hit back at comments made by North Korea’s top brass in an escalating war of words between the two countries.

On Tuesday, Trump told the UN General Assembly that “Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime.” Kim responded by calling him a “mentally deranged US dotard,” after which Trump hit back with “madman.”

On Saturday, speaking after American bombers and fighter escorts had flown to the farthest point north of the border between North and South Korea by any such US aircraft this century, North Korea’s foreign minister, Ri Yong Ho, told the UN General Assembly that it was “inevitable” North Korea would fire rockets at the US.

Later Saturday, Trump was back on Twitter with the message, “Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at UN. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!”

During Saturday’s march in Pyongyang, marchers carried signs with slogans such as “decisive revenge” and “death to the American imperialists.” They shouted phrases such as “total destruction,” according to the Korean Central News Agency, the state news service.

The crowd included workers, officials and students, KCNA said.

The rally capped two days of response to Trump’s combative speech at the United Nations.