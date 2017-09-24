NAZI HUNTING TO HIT THE SMALL SCREEN IN NEW SERIES

 

He may be best known for playing US president Barack Obama on his sketch comedy show “Key and Peele.” But comedian Jordan Peele’s next project will take a more serious turn: he is developing a TV show about real-life Nazi hunters in the 1970s.

The show, titled “The Hunt,” is set to follow a diverse group of Nazi hunters who are seeking out the monstrous war criminals who resettled in the United States – with the help of the US government – after World War II. The men involved are looking to track down and kill those responsible for wartime atrocities in the upcoming drama which is based, of course, on real events.

Peele, who most recently wrote, directed and produced the racially-tinged satirical horror movie Get Out, is developing the show for Sonar Entertainment. It has not yet been purchased by a network or streaming service, but several are reportedly interested.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s