NAZI HUNTING TO HIT THE SMALL SCREEN IN NEW SERIES

He may be best known for playing US president Barack Obama on his sketch comedy show “Key and Peele.” But comedian Jordan Peele’s next project will take a more serious turn: he is developing a TV show about real-life Nazi hunters in the 1970s.

The show, titled “The Hunt,” is set to follow a diverse group of Nazi hunters who are seeking out the monstrous war criminals who resettled in the United States – with the help of the US government – after World War II. The men involved are looking to track down and kill those responsible for wartime atrocities in the upcoming drama which is based, of course, on real events.

Peele, who most recently wrote, directed and produced the racially-tinged satirical horror movie Get Out, is developing the show for Sonar Entertainment. It has not yet been purchased by a network or streaming service, but several are reportedly interested.