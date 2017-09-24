Lavrov says US will not strike North Korea

MOSCOW, Russia — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the United States will not carry out a strike on North Korea because it knows Pyongyang has nuclear bombs.

“The Americans won’t carry out a strike on (North) Korea because it’s not that they suspect, they know for sure that it has nuclear bombs,” Lavrov says in an interview with Russia’s NTV television aired Sunday.

“I’m not defending North Korea, I’m just saying that almost everyone agrees with such an analysis,” the Russian diplomat says.

Lavrov says the crisis can only be resolved with a softer approach, “Only with caresses, suggestion and persuasion.”

He warns that if the US does not take the same approach, “we could drop into a very unpredictable nosedive and tens if not hundreds of thousands of innocent citizens of South Korea, but also North Korea, of course, and Japan will suffer — and Russia and China are nearby.”

