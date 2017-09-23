Trump calls Colin Kaepernick (Nigger) a ‘son of a bitch’ during Alabama stump speech

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/09/trump-calls-colin-kaepernick-a-son-of-a-btch-during-alabama-stump-speech/

While campaigning for Alabama Senate runoff candidate, President Donald Trump reportedly went on a tangent in which he referred to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as a “son of a b*tch.”

“‘Wouldn’t you like to see one of our NFL owners, when somebody disrespects the flag, say, ‘Get that son of a b*tch off the field,’” Trump reportedly said at the rally. Kaepernick is not currently employed by any NFL football teams, as he was not drafted after his controversial bended-knee protests during the National Anthem last year.

Immediately, Twitter took Trump to task over his language and behavior.

“When was the last time a sitting President said ‘son of a b*tch‘ on purpose at a rally?” activist-journalist Shaun King tweeted. “Has that ever happened?”

“Trump used harsher language to describe Kaepernick than he used for the Neo-Nazi who killed Heather Heyer,” another user tweeted in response.

Read more of the shocked and angry reactions below.