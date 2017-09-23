FOUL PLAY QUESTIONS SURROUND THE MYSTERIOUS DEATH OF HEZBOLLAH BODYGUARD

Arab media reports this week suggest that Musa Muhamad Wahabi, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s personal bodyguard, who died last week, was assassinated.

The Kuwaiti daily newspaper Al-Jarida [The Newspaper] published an interview with an undisclosed source that claimed that Wahabi, who died a week ago, was taken out by members of his own organization. Reportedly, the reason for doing is was because he knew too much about the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafiq Hariri.

Wahabi’s death then raises questions about Hezbollah’s involvement in the Hariri’s assassination.

The answers, however, might be harder to obtain now that Wahabi is no longer alive.

The death of Wahabi comes after the May 2016 death of Hezbollah military leader Mustafa Badreddine in a shelling attack at Damascus International Airport. His death was seen as a great blow to Hezbollah and yet, rumors persist that his death was planned after the International Court of Justice in the Hague requested he present himself and give testimony about the events surrounding the Hariri assassination. The logic behind the rumor is that it was Hezbollah itself that staged the attack to dispose of Badreddine before he gave the court his testimony.

Wahabi’s death was announced a mere day after the ICJ in the Hague announced that a Hezbollah member will be indicted in the case surrounding the Hariri assassination.

”Who,” wondered the source featured in the Al-Jarida interview, ”will be next after Wahabi?”

The source suggested that Hezbollah will, in fact, remove all the people who were related to the Hariri assassination to avoid the need to face up to the accusations in the Hague.

Hariri’s assassination led to the Cedar Revolution and the removal of Syrian troops from Lebanon. The current Lebanese Prime Minister is Saad Hariri, the assassinated leader’s son.