ARAB MEDIA REPORTS ISRAELI AIRSTRIKE ON DAMASCUS AIRPORT

Arab media reports on Thursday night claimed that Israel attacked a weapons depot next to Damascus International Airport.

A report from one daily, Al Arabia Al Jadid, said that a series of explosions shook the airport. Al Masdar News, a Lebanese outlet, also reported that an Israeli drone attack the airport, citing a report from the Syrian military that the attack did not seriously damage the airport or its surroundings, and that there were no casualties. The report also claims that, in response, the Syrian military shot down an Israeli drone near the Israeli-Syrian border, though these claims remain unconfirmed.

Al-Mayadeen, a Lebanese television station, also claimed that two rockets hit near the airport. An independent Syrian pro-Assad outlet, Muraselon, reported that three strikes hit the airport. A pro-Assad Facebook page called ”Damascus Now” claimed that a ”hostile missile” had targeted the airport.

The weapons depot that was allegedly attacked is said to be one of Hezbollah’s.

There have been no confirmations or denials from Israel, Syria or Hezbollah.

In recent weeks, Israel has launched several attacks in Syrian territory. One targeted an Assad-linked outpost that is part of a scientific research center that has worked to development missiles and chemical weapons. Earlier this week, Israel launched a Patriot missile towards and unmanned Iranian aircraft operated by Hezbollah that was reportedly attempting to enter Israeli airspace in the Golan Heights.

Earlier this year, Israel reportedly attacked the same Hezbollah weapons depot next to the Damascus Airport. While the claims were never confirmed by Israeli civilian or military officials, Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz hinted that the attack had, in fact, been an Israeli offensive; he said on Army Radio that he could ”confirm that the incident in Syria completely conforms to Israel’s policy” of preventing Iran from smuggling weapons to Hezbollah.

This is a developing story.