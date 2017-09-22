Ohio State University Tells Students In ‘Privilege Workshop’ Only Whites Are Racist

http://www.renegadetribune.com/ohio-state-university-tells-students-privilege-workshop-whites-racist/

Ohio State University’s “Privilege Workshop,” tells students that not only are white people the only ones who can be racist but that they also cannot be victims of racism. The workshop is apparently to educate white students about their privilege and how to not “act racist.”

During the workshop, students were taught there are three “ingredients” of racism: race, power, and prejudice. At the beginning of the workshop, students were asked to introduce themselves, followed by their preferred gender pronouns. They were then asked to state a fact about themselves that people would not know “just by looking at us.” Then a worksheet is given out to attendees which also listed 26 examples of “white privilege,” such as seeing people of their race widely represented in media and television. Students are also being encouraged to stop by the university’s multicultural center this week to sign a Week of Action Pledge and post a statement to social media to demonstrate #BuckeyeValues.

“Whiteness grants you power and access to things,” one student said during the workshop, according to an attendee who is a reporter for The College Fix. “As a white woman, I can walk into any space and know that my white privilege will grant me power and access to things that someone else is not going to experience.”

The session, titled “Interrupting Racism: Tips & Tools for White People,” was part of the university’s ongoing “Ally Week of Action,” a series of events hosted by its multicultural center. About 20 students attended the workshop. During the event, an African-American student asked Angie Wellman, associate director of the Student Life Multicultural Center and who led the event, if white people are the only racists.

“Yes,” she replied, according to The College Fix. The news website also said Wellman claimed that every race that is not white lacks the power aspect, which is why white people can’t be victims of racism. But the University is disagreeing with the content presented in the workshop.

“It is not the position of The Ohio State University that only white people can be racist. Nor is it the position of the university that white people cannot be victims of racism,” Chris Davey, Assistant Vice President of Media and Public Relations, told Fox News in a separate statement.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Sheeple.