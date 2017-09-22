‘No joy in Trumpworld’: White House staffers looking to jump ship — and mass exodus coming

White House staffers are sending out resumes and preparing to flee the chaos of the Trump administration.

Morale has plummeted amid the widening Russia investigation and the personnel changes at the top, which has left staffers without allies in an administration characterized by mistrust, reported Politico.

“There will be an exodus from this administration in January,” said one Republican lobbyist, who has personally heard from five officials looking to leave. “Everyone says, ‘I just need to stay for one year.’ If you leave before a year, it looks like you are acknowledging that you made a mistake.”

Turnover is always high for White House political positions, which call for long hours in a high-stress, competitive environment — regardless of the president — but staffers usually wait until after an election to jump ship.

“There is no joy in Trumpworld right now,” said one adviser in close contact with staffers. “Working in the White House is supposed to be the peak of your career, but everyone is unhappy, and everyone is fighting everyone else.”

About 23 staffers have already left the White House since January, including chief of staff Reince Priebus, chief strategist Steve Bannon, national security adviser Michael Flynn, deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh, communications directors Mike Dubke and Anthony Scaramucci, and press secretary Sean Spicer.

“I would say about anybody looking to leave that they are probably having a hard time keeping up with President Trump,” one senior White House official told Politico. “You sign on for this, and you’ve got to be ready to go.”

The constant turnover in the White House is scaring away Republicans and top policy experts, who fear the chaos and scandals will destroy their own reputations.

“Some people are a little nervous that corporations will hold their time in the Trump White House against them, particularly companies like Google or Uber or tech players,” said one GOP strategist who has fielded calls from staffers looking to leave.