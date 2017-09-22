Arkansas teacher had sex with 4 students — 2 in same day, court document says

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/09/21/arkansas-teacher-had-sex-4-students-2-same-day-court-document-says/688404001/

An Arkansas teacher allegedly had sex with four students, two on the same day, according to a court filing.

Jessie Lorene Goline, an art teacher at Marked Tree High School in northeast Arkansas, allegedly had sexual relationships with four students, three who attended Marked Tree School District and one from East Poinsett County School District, according to an affidavit obtained by Arkansas Online.

Goline, 25, was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree sexual assault, Arkansas State Police said. One student was younger than 18 at the time, Arkansas Online reported.

On one of the occasions between January and April 2016, Goline drove a student to her apartment, where they had sex before going back to school. Later that day, Goline brought another student to her apartment, where they had sex, Arkansas Onlinereported.

Matt Wright, superintendent of Marked Tree School District, said Goline, who is married, admitted she had sex with students to her principal on April 26. That day, the school called police and banned her from school property, Wright said in a statement. The school also reported her alleged behavior to an ethics division of the Arkansas Department of Education. Goline was formally fired on June 19.

The statement said revealing photos of Goline were also found on a student’s phone.

“Throughout the process of dealing with Ms. Goline, the district has been focused first on the safety of our students,” Wright said.

“We did not and will not tolerate behavior such as this. We take the privilege of serving Marked Tree students seriously and are pleased that our procedures of immediate removal and reporting helped move this incident toward final resolution and justice.”