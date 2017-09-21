The surprising cities with the highest and lowest rates of exercise

::Looks judgingly at fellow New Yorkers::
A poll on the exercise habits of adults from 2015 to 2016, across 189 U.S. cities, revealed that a person’s frequency of working out has seemingly nothing to do with where they live. While some may believe that those who live in more metropolitan areas might be prone to exercise more often, the poll of over 350,000 people, conducted by the groups Gallup and Sharecare, proved otherwise.
Boulder, Colo. — population roughly 108,000 — had the highest percentage of people who were “regular exercisers,” meaning they hit the gym for at least 30 minutes a day, three or more days a week. About 70% of Boulder residents said they fit that description. A close second at 68% was Collins, Colo., a city of about 164,000 people. San Luis Obispo and the Paso Robles area of California came in third with 67%. Greeley, Colo., had 65%, and another California city rounded out the top five — Santa Rosa with 62%.
The polling groups noted in their report that the areas with higher rates of regular exercise also typically had fewer chronic health cases like obesity, diabetes, depression and heart attack. The top five cities were above the groups’ findings of the country as a whole. In 2016, about 53% of Americans were classified as “regular exercisers” — the highest rate on record since Gallup and Sharecare first started polling the U.S. in 2008. They credit the cities for making routine exercise practices possible for their citizens.
“Innovative communities around the country are beginning to take an environmental approach to ensure their residents have safe and easy places to exercise,” Gallup and Sharecare said in the report. “These communities are creating vibrant, livable, walkable and bikeable public spaces, and are investing in infrastructure that provides safe places to exercise and move naturally.”
Coming in at an embarrassing 167 out of 189 was the New York City, Newark and Jersey City area with 49% “regular exercisers.” Boston was 104th (53%), Miami finished in 95th (53%), Chicago was 137th (51%) and Los Angeles came in a respectable 33rd (57%).
Last on the list was Hickory, N.C. (42%), with Akron, Ohio, close behind in the 188th spot (45%).