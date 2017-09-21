Facebook to Turn Over Russian-Linked Ads to Congress

WASHINGTON — Under growing public pressure to reveal more about the spread of covert Russian propaganda on its site, Facebook said on Thursday that it was turning over more than 3,000 Russia-linked ads to Congressional committees investigating the Kremlin’s influence operation during the 2016 presidential election.

“I care deeply about the democratic process and protecting its integrity,” Facebook’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, said during an appearance on Facebook Live, the company’s video service. He added that he did not want anyone “to use our tools to undermine democracy.”

“That’s not what we stand for,” he said.

The announcement that Facebook would share the ads with the Senate and House intelligence committees came after the company spent two weeks facing calls for greater transparency about the 470 Russia-linked accounts that it took down after they had promoted inflammatory messages on divisive issues. Facebook had previously shown Congressional staffers a sample of the ads — some of which attacked Hillary Clinton or praised Donald J. Trump — but had not shared the entire collection.

Facebook’s admission on Sept. 6 that Russian agents covertly bought ads on the site during last year’s presidential campaign has brought intense scrutiny on the social network and Twitter, entangling both companies in the investigation by Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel, and raising the possibility of future regulation of political advertising on their platforms. Congressional Democrats asked the Federal Election Commission this week to advise on ways to prevent foreign influence on American elections, including possible new laws or regulations.

On Thursday, Mr. Zuckerberg vowed that Facebook would be “more transparent” and outlined a list of actions that the company planned to take in the weeks ahead about political advertising. Those included revamping how the company treats such ads on the social network. Facebook also plans to invest more heavily in its security teams, expand its partnerships with global election commissions, and work closely with other tech companies to share threat information as it arises.