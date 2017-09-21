http://www.jpost.com/BDS-THREAT/Anti-Israel-British-rapper-cancels-Berlin-event-due-to-protests-505632

The British rappper Kate Tempest on Wednesday pulled the plug on her October 6 concert in Berlin because of alleged threats due to her hatred of the Jewish state.

The German theatre Volksbühne–the financial supporter and organizer of the event–wrote the Jerusalem Post by email that the singer’s Management ATC said : „We have continued to receive personal threats via email and over social media and this is not a conducive environment in which to present our concert. Kate does not want to perform in such an aggressive atmosphere and I do not want to take a further risk with her mental health or potentially our team’s safety.”

It is unclear if the mayor of Berlin intervened after his pledge in September that the city will not subsidize boycott Israel activities. The German Jewish weekly Jüdische Allgemeine urged Berlin’s mayor last week to stop Tempest’s appearance at the event because of Berlin funding for the concert.

Tempest signed a 2015 petition from “Artists for Palestine UK” in support of the Boycott,Divsestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaign targeting the Jewish state. After an investigative series in the Post about widespread BDS and hatred of Israel activity in Berlin, the city’s mayor said in September: “BDS stands with antisemitic signs in front of Berlin businesses. Those are intolerable methods from the Nazi period. We will do everything possible to withdraw money and rooms for BDS’s anti-Israel agitation.”

The mayor had been under fire for months for his inaction toward BDS.

Müller said he will “continue to make clear his position regarding Israel and against antisemitism and racism in my city government.”

The city of Berlin provided €3 million to the Volksbühne in 2016/2017. Post email queries to Müller were not immediately returned.

Johannes Ehmann, a spokesman for Volksbühne, said Tempest is not a “hater of Israel and is “not a BDS singer.” Ehmann declined to say if BDS is antisemitic. “I very much regret that Kate Tempest decided not to perform in Berlin. That is a huge disappointment for us and the many patrons who were looking forward to the concert,” said Volksbühne director Chris Dercon, “While I can understand her unease in this situation, I wish that the artist would have opened up a dialogue with the audience. That’s why we make art,” he noted. Major German cities–Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich–are implementing laws and policies to ban funds and rooms for BDS because it is widely viewed as an antisemitic campaign .