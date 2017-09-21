All hell breaks loose at Michigan racism protest after white man shouts ‘shut the fuck up, nigger’

https://www.rawstory.com/2017/09/all-hell-breaks-loose-at-michigan-racism-protest-after-white-man-shouts-shut-the-fck-up-ngga/

A white man was arrested after a fight broke out during a protest at the University of Michigan, where black students have been targeted by racist vandalism and social media posts.

Three students said their dorm room doors have been defaced over the weekend with racist graffiti, and some white students have circulated social media posts using racial slurs, and protesters met Tuesday evening with the university president, reported MLive.

The demonstrators expressed frustration that the vandals haven’t been caught, and they marched into the streets to protest what they saw as a pattern of racist abuse at the university.

“The climate on campus needs to change,” said freshman Tyler Washington. “The fact is that it’s been four years, and every September, multiple racist and discriminatory events happen, and nothing is done. Nobody has been held responsible for their actions.”

The protesters blocked a street in downtown Ann Arbor, where they encountered at least one white man who disagreed with their demonstration.

He appears in one video posted on Facebook to be arguing with a protester, before shouting down a black demonstrator.

“Shut the f*ck up, n*gga, I’m not talking to you,” the man says, and the crowd breaks out into shouts.

A fight broke out, and police on the scene arrested the white man, whose name has not been released.

A university police spokeswoman said the 24-year-old man, who is not affiliated with the university, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

No other arrests were made.