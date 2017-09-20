PRESIDENT TRUMP MEETS WITH THE KING OF JORDAN TO DISCUSS SYRIA

President Trump met King Abdullah II of Jordan in New York City during the UN General Assembly on September 20th.

According to the White House Office Press Security, President Trump conveyed America’s commitment to Jordan’s security and the two leaders discussed many bilateral agreements.

This includes humanitarian assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan, plans for accelerate plans of attack for defeating ISIS and resolving the Syrian Civil War. These talks had a specific purpose to affirm America’s support for Jordan’s security and economic interests.

The president also praised the King’s commitment to resisting Iran’s destabilizing effect on the region, as well as, Jordan’s commitment to fighting terrorism throughout the region.

At the UN general assembly, President Trump also met with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss on the Palestinian conflict. The president avoided the topic of Iran, the number one concern of the Israeli prime minster.