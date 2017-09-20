NETANYAHU: TRIP TO LATIN AMERICA, UN VASTLY IMPROVED ISRAEL’S STRATEGIC SITUATION

http://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Politics-And-Diplomacy/Netanyahu-Trips-abroad-vastly-improved-Israels-strategic-situation-505611

Israel’s strategic situation has improved vastly as a result of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Latin America and the UN, the premier said of his diplomatic excursion aboard a plane back to Israel on Wednesday.

The premier landed at 2:15 p.m. local time in the afternoon, following a trip to Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and the US. He said on the plane that Israel would give earthquake aid to Mexico, hit again by a devastating trembler on Tuesday.

Netanyahu also said that the ideas he had put forth at the UN about either changing or scrapping the Iranian deal are beginning to trickle down.

One senior source in Netanyahu’s entourage said the meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was extremely important, not only because of the very fact that it took place, but also because of the content of the discussion. The source did not elaborate, but did say that Israel greatly appreciates the corporation and relationship with Sisi.