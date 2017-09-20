http://www.jpost.com/Diaspora/London-police-on-high-alert-in-Jewish-communities-ahead-of-High-Holy-Days-505604

London’s Metropolitan Police is on higher alert in the Jewish communities ahead of the High Holy Days, a Jewish volunteer community group posted on Wednesday.

Shomrim UK, a Jewish volunteer community safety patrol organization based in England, tweeted a letter they received by Metropolitan Police saying that London police will be working closely with the Jewish community in the coming weeks “to provide an extra level of visibility and vigilance.”

This comes after Metropolitan Police arrested two more suspects on Wednesday in the investigation of the September 15 terror attack at London’s Parsons Green train station, that Islamic State claimed responsibility for.

A home-made bomb on a packed rush-hour commuter train in London engulfed a carriage in flames, but apparently failed to fully explode, injuring 22 people in the attack.

However, the letter to Shomrim UK stated that this raise in security is “not in response to a raised threat.” The British police added that it is an opportunity to work closer with London’s Jewish community and to ensure a “happy and safe holy day period.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is answering questions about security at the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee on Wednesday morning.

Reuters contributed to this report.