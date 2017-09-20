Hurricane Maria Makes Landfall on Puerto Rico as Residents Seek Refuge

The storm has brought new misery to a region that has seen two other powerful hurricanes in recent weeks. Residents of the Virgin Islands whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Irma two weeks ago were urged by the government to find new shelters to ride out Maria.

The storm began pounding the Virgin Islands on Tuesday evening, and a flash-flood alert was sent to residents’ cellphones at 10:05 p.m., Gov. Kenneth Mapp said. He warned that hurricane-strength winds were likely to batter the islands until Wednesday morning.

The core of the storm passed south of the United States Virgin Islands, with the outer eyewall lashing St. Croix, the hurricane center said.

Maria had battered the island nation of Dominica a day earlier. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit described the damage as “mind boggling” and wrote on Facebook that he had to be rescued after winds ripped the roof off his official residence. But little information has emerged since then, with the storm having taken out phone and power lines on Dominica.

Though the storm’s maximum sustained winds dropped somewhat overnight, the authorities warned early Wednesday that it was still “potentially catastrophic,” bearing “fury aimed at Puerto Rico and Vieques,” a southeastern Puerto Rican island.

“Right now Maria is a bit weaker because the very tight circulation of the previous eyewall is suddenly disappearing as the outer eyewall replaces it,” said Anthony Sagliani, meteorological operations manager at weather data company Earth Networks.

The storm will be “a powerful hurricane at landfall regardless but might not be as powerful as it could be,” he said.

In the town of Cataño in northern Puerto Rico, several houses lost their zinc roofs and the roof of a church was ripped apart, Felix Delgado Montalvo, the town’s mayor, said on a local radio station.

“My message now is not to leave your houses until the situation is over,” he told listeners.

Residents of Puerto Rico braced for a more direct hit than from Irma, which killed three people and knocked out power to many. Widespread outages of Puerto Rico’s creaky electrical network were expected again once Maria arrives in force Wednesday.