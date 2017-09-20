16 UN ambassadors (Freemasons) wish Jews, Israel a happy new year in video compilation

Sixteen United Nations ambassadors wished Jews around the world a happy new year in a video compilation posted to Facebook Wednesday by Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon.

“We have many friends in the world who are true allies that support Israel here in the United Nations. These countries wish us a happy new year,” said Danon at the opening of the one-minute clip.

While UN ambassadors from 15 countries earned short cameos wishing the Jewish people a happy and healthy new year, US Ambassador Nikki Haley received the most spotlight. “Happy new year to all of our friends. Whether its in the United States, Israel or around the globe. Shanah Tovah. We wish you all the best in health happiness and peace. God bless,” she said.

Along with the US and Israel, the other countries represented in the clip were Germany, Hungary, Albania, India, Argentina, Australia, Rwanda, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Estonia, Uruguay, Austria and Togo

