Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that the United States will lose international support if it pulls out of the 2015 nuclear deal, against which US President Donald Trump railed during his address to the UN General Assembly earlier in the day.

“Everyone will clearly see that Iran has lived up to its agreements and that the United States is therefore a country that cannot be trusted,” Rouhani told NBC TV.

“We will be the winners,” he added, while the United States “will certainly sustain losses.”

Speaking about the nuclear deal, which placed limits on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief and which Trump said Monday that the US may scrap, the US president said, “We cannot abide by an agreement if it it provides cover for the eventual construction of a nuclear program.”

Trump said that the deal was “one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into.

“Frankly, that deal is an embarrassment to the United States, and I don’t think you’ve heard the last of it, believe me,” the US president added.

Responding to Trump’s comments, French President Emmanuel Macron told the UN General Assembly that “to reject [the deal] now without proposing anything else would be a grave error, and not respecting it would be irresponsible.”