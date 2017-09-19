Melania Trump (White Slut, White Feminist, Dyke) billboard removed in Croatia after legal action threatened

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2017/09/19/melania-trump-billboard-removed-croatia-after-legal-action-threatened/683270001/

A billboard showing first lady Melania Trump next to the phrase “just imagine how far you can go with a little bit of English” was removed Tuesday in Croatia after Trump’s Slovenian lawyer threatened a lawsuit.

The billboards were advertisements for the English language school Američki Institut, but images Tuesday showed the signs blank.

Cars drive behind a huge billboard for the ‘American Institute’ promoting its English language courses with a photo of first lady Melania Trump, in downtown Zagreb, Croatia on Sept. 16, 2017. (Photo: EPA)

Trump’s lawyer Natasa Pirc-Musar told the Associated Press that she was “satisfied with the fact that the school admitted that they violated the law and that they are ready to remove the billboards.” Pirc-Musar also said she was still considering other legal options.

School spokesperson Ivis Buric apologized for the billboards and said they were meant to be positive, the Associated Press reported. Buric also called the ads “very successful” because they attracted so much publicity and said the school plans to build more without Trump’s picture.

Cars drive past the empty advertising space from which a billboard depicting the first lady Melania Trump was removed, in Zagreb, Croatia on Sept. 19, 2017. (Photo: AP)

This is not the first time an image of the first lady has created a legal stir in Europe.

In November, Pirc-Musar issued a statement saying it was against Slovenian copyright law to use Trump’s face on billboards and items for sale, Politico reported. Many in Trump’s hometown of Sevnica were cashing in by using Trump’s face on their goods.

“Judicial practice in Slovenia is clear: the use of the name, surname and photo of someone for commercial purposes without approval is not allowed,” Pirc Musar told the Associated Press in December. However, no legal actions had been taken.