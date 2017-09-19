http://www.thedailysheeple.com/federal-reserve-sets-the-stage-for-global-economic-disaster-video_092017

Easy money, the cure to the ‘Great Recession”, is now clogging the system and preventing a lot of small business owners and entrepreneurs from finding success. The size and scope of these assets bubbles haven’t been seen since the Great Depression and now the Fed will start tightening the money supply…This ain’t gonna end well, folks.

Watch on YouTube

Source: The Federal Reserve Is Setting America up for Economic Disaster

Delivered by The Daily Sheeple

We encourage you to share and republish our reports, analyses, breaking news and videos (Click for details).

Contributed by Joe Joseph of www.TheDailySheeple.com.

This content may be freely reproduced in full or in part in digital form with full attribution to the author and a link to http://www.TheDailySheeple.com.