Word Games: Thought Police Label Speech as Crime

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and their ilk have concocted a growing list of declared “hate issues.” If you have made it this far, then you are an English speaker. So let’s define the word “hate” and carefully consider whether such a concept should be some type of crime. Hate is, by definition, intense dislike. Synonyms would include loathing, detestation, dislike, distaste, abhorrence, abomination, resentment, aversion, hostility, ill will, and bad feeling. These are all standard human emotions.

So if a person committed a crime against another person, more often than not it might involve one or more of those synonyms. On its face, a crime is a crime, and any ill feeling adjective used is very secondary. Of course the poison of cultural Marxism championed by the SPLC is designed to link dislike of other races or even individuals with a crime, even if no actual physical crime was committed. It has gone so far that the dislike might not even be intense, but more of a preference or an opinion. In the Brave New World that also is labelled hate and also racist.

But this is where it gets more tricky, as crime is defined as “a transgression of law.” One would assume that very few would call loathing, bad feelings or intense dislike a crime. You would be wrong. The poison has entered the system so much so that Americans are about split on criminalizing hate speech. Notice that I emphasized speech exhibiting intense dislike or even just dislike, not violence.

Speech is defined as “the expression of or the ability to express thoughts and feelings by articulate sounds.” So if one were to simply utter something that hurt the feelings of someone of another ethnic group, race, or even age or gender, those mere words constitute a harm in the world of cultural Marxist -Social Justice Warrior shadow language. The dictionary and law, at least up to now, has defined harm as “physical injury, especially that which is deliberately inflicted.”

The term derogatory is useful to this discussion. We hear it a lot. To my ears it is commonly directed at white people, but to be fair it flies about everywhere in our society. It means showing a critical or disrespectful attitude. So being disrespectful and critical is called hateful by snowflakes, and if directed at the wrong party, might constitute hate speech and by extension crime.

How ironic that cultural Marxism is also know as “critical theory”. However this form of criticism is not even handed.

If it is directed at a white person it is called disrespectful. Honestly I am not aware of any serious person in the white population, who is on the receiving end of disrespectful or hateful speech, calling that a crime.

The same is true of the word hostility which is defined as unfriendliness or opposition. The word anti-semitism is defined as hostility (opposition) towards Judaics. Indeed Congress is considering passing a resolution calling the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions opposition movement against Israel “anti-semitism.”

Red Queen Trump has now promised to “forcibly condemn anti-Semitics”, or those people unfriendly or in opposition to Jews. The word condemn is a slippery slope as it has two meanings in English: 1. express complete disapproval of, censure. The second meaning is “sentence (someone) to a particular punishment.”

In today’s climate, especially since Trump used the word “forcibly” along side “condemn”, this could be seen as a veiled threat given all the talk about “hate crimes”, and white supremacists boogeymen. In fact the dictionary defines, forcibly as “using force or violence.” For English speakers, not using shadow language, this could be construed as a criminal or a form of star chamber justice threat. Whoever wrote this script for marionette Trump knows exactly what they are doing here.

As far is real unlawful harm, if individuals and/or their property are physically harmed by “unfriendly” or hostile types, there is existing rule of law in place going back millenniums to deal with it. There is a whole body of existing law to deal with intimidation and verbal threats of harm as well.

Here is a prime example of just how far this hate crime scam has gone. A transgender, one Ebony Belcher, age 32, was using the women’s bathroom at a supermarket when a female security guard swung open the door and ordered her to get out.

“She opened the door and came in and started calling me derogatory names,” Ms. Belcher claimed. Ms. Belcher said the guard told her, “You guys cannot keep coming in here and using our women’s restroom. They did not pass the law yet.” She said the guard grabbed her by the arm and removed her out of the store.

Belcher then proceeded to file a complaint with D.C. police. Instead of shrugging off the incident as a matter of private property, police arrested the guard pursuant of “hate crime” charges.

Here we have a whole slippery slope of what is being defined as a crime, and what is a transgression of a crime- being called a derogatory name resulting in hurt feelings or perceived slight real or imagined.

This article originally appeared on The New Nationalist and was republished here with permission.