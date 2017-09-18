SISI TELLS NETANYAHU HE WANTS TO ASSIST ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN PEACE EFFORTS

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in New York on Monday evening for some 90 minutes, the first ever public meeting between the two leaders who met twice secretly in 2016, and who speak on the phone periodically.

The meeting took place at the Palace Hotel, where Sisi is staying during his visit to New York to take part — like Netanyahu — in the UN General Assembly meeting.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement saying that the discussion was “comprehensive” and dealt with the “problems in the region.”

According to the statement, Sisi expressed his willingness “to assist efforts to achieve peace between Israel and the Palestinians and the region.”

Egypt has become increasingly involved in efforts to stabilize the situation in Gaza and bring about a Fatah-Hamas reconciliation that would lead to a reassertion of the Palestinian Authority in the Gaza Strip.