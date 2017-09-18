Right-wingers (White Idiots) ravage Dolly Parton’s Facebook page with hate after fellow actresses mock Trump at Emmys

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/09/right-wingers-ravage-dolly-partons-facebook-page-with-hate-after-fellow-actresses-mock-trump-at-emmys/

Fans of President Donald Trump lashed out at country singer Dolly Parton after she appeared at the Emmys with two other actresses who insulted the commander-in-chief.

Appearing with Parton at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, actresses Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda compared Trump’s presidency to their movie 9 to 5.

“Back in 1980 in that movie, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot,” Fonda said.

Tomlin added: “And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.”

And although Parton did not speak about Trump, her presence at the event was enough to outrage the president’s fans on Facebook.