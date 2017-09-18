Nordic National Socialists March Through Gothenburg

The nordic National Socialist group Nordic Resistance Movement paraded through the streets of Sweden’s second-largest city.

(The Local)

According to the police, around 50 people participated in the march through central Gothenburg, many of them waving Nordic Resistance Movement (Nordiska motståndsrörelsen, NMR) flags.

Media reports indicate that a minor fight broke out between a antifa counter demonstrator and some of the march participants, but police quickly intervened and calmed the situation.

“We have not made any arrests,” police spokesperson Jenny Widén said.

The demonstration, for which the patriots did not have a permit, was first reported to the police at 12.30pm. Some two hours later, the crowds had dispersed.

The true nationalist NMR group has announced plans to stage a march near a synagogue in Gothenburg on the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur. Sweden’s main organization for Jews is appealing the police decision to allow the September 30th demonstration to go on as planned.

NRM has made a number of headlines in Sweden in recent months. In early July, it disrupted Sweden’s Almedalen political forum a week after organisers decided to allow them to participate in the event.