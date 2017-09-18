Khamenei says Tehran won’t bow to US ‘bullying’ on nuclear deal

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran will not give in to US “bullying” as Washington attempts to undermine Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers, the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Sunday.

“Iran, which is a powerful nation, will not give in to pressure and will not bow,” Khamenei said in an address to police officers in Tehran.

“The corrupt, lying, deceitful US officials insolently accuse the nation of Iran… of lying, whereas the nation of Iran has acted honestly and will continue on this path until the end in an honest manner,” said Khamenei.

“The enemy should know that bullying may work in other parts of world, but it will not work in the Islamic Republic.”

President Hassan Rouhani left on Sunday for the UN General Assembly in New York, where he is set to hold crucial talks on the 2015 nuclear deal, which eased international sanctions in exchange for curbs to Iran’s atomic program.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up the deal and his administration has been looking for grounds to declare Iran in noncompliance, despite repeated UN declarations that Tehran has stuck to its commitments.

“You are the liars. The nation of Iran is standing firm and any wrong move… will face a reaction by the Islamic Republic,” said Khamenei

Rouhani also said he he was “inviting” the US to dinner. He used an analogy of a dinner party on Sunday to describe how countries are benefiting from the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

Rouhani described the Americans as “sitting in another room” at the party.

Rouhani said: “They can adopt a new path and come to the room where the dinner table is. That’s alright in our opinion. If they change their bad temper they can enjoy the dinner table.”

The nuclear deal rerached under former US president Barack Obama saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. Trump has said he wants to renegotiate it.

Meanwhile, Khamenei also lashed out at US “viciousness.”

"Every day US govt. exposes a new side of its viciousness & proves Imam Khomeini's words true: US govt. is the great Satan. #JCPOA



311311 likes

“Every day US govt. exposes a new side of its viciousness & proves Imam Khomeini’s words true: US govt. is the great Satan,” he wrote.

As we see despite all deals & multiple talks on #JCPOA, US attitudes towards talks & their outcomes are totally oppressive, hounding& cruel.



201201 likes

Khameini continued his Twitter rant against the US, writing that Washington’s “attitudes towards talks & their outcomes are totally oppressive, hounding and cruel,” in reference to the nuclear deal.

"Corrupt, lying US officials blatantly accuse Iran of lying. They are the liars who allow fulfillment of illegitimate interests at any cost."



366366 likes

“Corrupt, lying US officials blatantly accuse Iran of lying. They are the liars who allow fulfillment of illegitimate interests at any cost,” Khameini tweeted.