Israeli teenagers suspected of daubing graffiti at Auschwitz

A high school in Israel has come under fire after graffiti bearing the school’s name was recently discovered at the Nazi death camp Auschwitz in Poland.

The graffiti, which appears to have been written in chalk, reads “Rogozin Migdal Haemek,” the name of a school in the northern city of Migdal Haemek. Written next to it is the date August 27, 2017, as well as a Jewish star.

The date coincides with a trip to Auschwitz last month by dozens of students from the school.

איפה הבושה: תלמידי תיכון ישראלים ריססו כתובות גרפיטי על קירות מחנה ההשמדה אושוויץ-בירקנאו



Amid growing outrage over the vandalism, the school said it was “shocked” by the graffiti and had set up a “special inspection team” to investigate.

The woman responsible for organizing the trip told Channel 2 the school is trying to figure out who was responsible for the graffiti.

In an apparently unrelated incident, Hebrew graffiti was also recently discovered at the Treblinka death camp.

The graffiti, which was largely illegible, appeared to say “Zolga.”