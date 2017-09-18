Clip Trump retweeted showing Clinton hit with golf ball has anti-Semitic origin

President Donald Trump retweeted a video from the account of a supporter who had previously tweeted several anti-Semitic and racist statements showing him hitting Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.

The doctored video was retweeted on Sunday from the account of someone named Mike, whose account goes by the handle @Fuctupmind.

CNN SUCKS @Fuctupmind
Replying to @Fuctupmind @realDonaldTrump

Why did James Comey leak material to the failing , written while he was head of the fbi, AFTER he was fired? pic.twitter.com/fcoO2hUdZk

CNN SUCKS @Fuctupmind

Donald Trump’s amazing golf swing pic.twitter.com/vKhxxFCBV1

The text accompanying the video reads “Donald Trump’s amazing golf swing #CrookedHillary.”

The section of the video showing Clinton getting hit with the golf ball and falling into a plane comes from footage of her in 2011 tripping while boarding an airplane in Yemen.

Buzzfeed reported Sunday that the Twitter account where the image originated makes racial, anti-Semitic, and anti-LGBT comments.

Trump has retweeted images that encourage violence from supporters in the past, including a video of him wrestling CNN to the ground.

