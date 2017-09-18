America’s envoy says UN ‘Israel bashing’ becoming more balanced

https://www.timesofisrael.com/americas-envoy-says-un-israel-bashing-becoming-more-balanced/

SOMERSET, NJ — America’s ambassador to the United Nations said Sunday that US President Donald Trump has brought about change at the global body that is seeing Israel get a fairer treatment than in the past.

Reviewing what to expect from Trump’s upcoming speech at the UN General Assembly this coming week, Nikki Haley told CNN’s “State of the Union” that it is “a new day at the UN.”

In the past, she said, “I think we saw a United Nations where the United States was giving over 25 percent of the funding and being utterly disrespected, the United Nations was bashing Israel every chance they get.”

“A United Nations that talked a lot, didn’t have a lot of action. Now we can say it is a new day at the UN, what are you now seeing is the Israel bashing has become more balanced.”

She also raised the prospect of US military action against North Korea if the North continues its missile and nuclear tests.

North Korea will be “destroyed” if it continues with what she describes as “reckless” behavior, Haley said that the UN Security Council has basically exhausted its diplomatic options for dealing with North Korea.

If diplomacy fails, she said US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis “will take care of it.”

North Korea will be high on the agenda during the UN General Assembly session in New York.

Haley said Trump’s “fire and fury” threat against North Korea wasn’t an empty threat. She said war is undesirable, but adds that “something has got to be done” if North Korea continues to threaten the US and its allies.