http://whiteresister.com/index.php/8-archives/78-an-american-journalist-s-color-film-of-national-socialist-germany?utm_source=WR-News+Campaign+1st&utm_campaign=81115b8a66-WR-News+Campaing+1st&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_70e342152e-81115b8a66-48298879

In 1938, american journalist Theodore Andrica visited Third Reich Germany.

During this visit he made this astonishing color film, which shows not only “official” Germany, including scenes from the annual NS Party Congress in Nuremberg, Hitler’s Berchtesgaden home and even some shots of Hitler himself, but also remarkable footage of ordinary, daily life in rural and urban Germany and even some shots of Hitler himself, but also remarkable footage of ordinary, daily life in rural and urban Germany.