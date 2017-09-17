An American Journalist’s Color Film of National Socialist Germany

http://whiteresister.com/index.php/8-archives/78-an-american-journalist-s-color-film-of-national-socialist-germany?utm_source=WR-News+Campaign+1st&utm_campaign=81115b8a66-WR-News+Campaing+1st&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_70e342152e-81115b8a66-48298879

 

In 1938, american journalist Theodore Andrica visited Third Reich Germany.

During this visit he made this astonishing color film, which shows not only “official” Germany, including scenes from the annual NS Party Congress in Nuremberg, Hitler’s Berchtesgaden home and even some shots of Hitler himself, but also remarkable footage of ordinary, daily life in rural and urban Germany and even some shots of Hitler himself, but also remarkable footage of ordinary, daily life in rural and urban Germany.

 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s