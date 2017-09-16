Trump suggests UK police should have stopped attack by ‘loser terrorist’

US President Donald Trump called a bombing at a London Underground station another attack “by a loser terrorist” on Friday, and suggested police there may have missed an opportunity to prevent it.

British government officials denounced the terror attack that injured 22 commuters. Israel also condemned it.

The Metropolitan Police said the attack on a train at Parsons Green station was caused by the detonation of an improvised explosive device, as photos from the scene showed a bucket with wires emerging from its torched lid. The National Health Service said 22 people were taken to hospitals with injuries, though none were thought to be life-threatening. Police said most of those injured were suffering flash burns.

Trump tweeted Friday: “Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!”

He later added: “Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner. The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!”

Israeli officials on Friday also denounced the blast, which London police had declared a terror attack.Witnesses reported seeing passengers covered in blood and with facial burns and hair coming off at Parsons Green station in west London after the explosion on the train.

“Israel condemns the #terror attack in London,” Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely tweeted. “We stand with you and our prayers for a quick recovery go out to the injured.”

Israel’s Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan echoed her remarks.

“Last week we brought love & culture to London,” he wrote on Twitter, referring to a four-day Israel celebration in the English capital last week. “Today terrorists sent message of hate. Israel & UK stand together against #terror”

Also Friday, the mayor of London said the city “will never be intimidated or defeated by terrorism.” Sadiq Khan said the city “utterly condemns the hideous individuals who attempt to use terror to harm us and destroy our way of life.”

He added that Londoners should remain “calm and vigilant.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the government’s emergency committee in response to the incident.

May tweeted Friday: “My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident.”

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said people should “keep calm and go about their normal lives” as emergency services respond to the Parsons Green attack.

He added that it would be “wrong to speculate,” and that police and transit authorities “are on it.”

There will be an increased police presence on London as the incident is investigated.

Police did not provide details on any suspects.