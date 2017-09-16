Paintings of Hitler found in Austrian parliament

https://www.timesofisrael.com/paintings-of-hitler-found-in-austrian-parliament/

 

Workers renovating the 134-year-old building came across the four paintings, two busts and a relief in a cupboard in the cellars, officials said Friday.

“It’s not really a surprise when you clear out a building after 130 years,” a spokeswoman for the parliament told AFP.

“We know that the building was used as a ‘Gauhaus’ (local Nazi party headquarters) during World War II and we expected to make discoveries like this.”

The artefacts have been given to two historians currently working on a history of the parliament building during the country’s Nazi period (1938-1945).

The major renovation of the neo-classical parliament is set to last several years. Lawmakers are meeting in the meantime in the nearby Hofburg palace.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s