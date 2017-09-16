Jerry Sandusky’s son pleads guilty to 14 child sex-abuse charges

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A week before his trial was slated to begin, Jeffrey Sandusky on Friday pleaded guilty to 14 counts of child sexual abuse.

Jeffrey Sandusky, 42, of State College, is one of the six adopted children of Jerry Sandusky, the retired Penn State defensive coordinator whose 2011 arrest and 2012 conviction on 45 of 48 counts of child sex abuse crimes rocked the university.

Jeffrey Sandusky was charged in February after state police at Rockview began an investigation when a 16-year-old known to Jeffrey Sandusky reported that he had sent the minor text messages asking for nude photos in March 2016. Another minor told police that Jeffrey Sandusky had asked her to perform sex acts on him when she was 15 years old, according to a release from the District Attorney’s Office.

The charges Jeffrey Sandusky pleaded guilty to include two misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors, along with 12 felonies: solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault; solicitation to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; two counts of solicitation to commit sexual abuse of children; two counts of solicitation to photograph, videotape, depict on computer, or film sexual acts; six counts of unlawful contact with a minor.

Jeffrey Sandusky will be incarcerated for at least three to six years; however, the commonwealth will seek up to eight years in state prison, according to the release.

Upon sentencing, he will become a tier III sex offender, the highest tier in the state.

“While we were fully prepared to proceed to trial, today’s guilty plea to all charges ensures a significant prison sentence for Defendant’s solicitation of child sex crimes with two minors that once completely trusted him,” District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said in the release.

“We are happy that these girls can move forward and experience a life with adults that deserve their trust.”