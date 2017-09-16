ISRAELI CONSULATE IN NY OPENS AGAIN DESPITE THREAT AGAINST PM

Israel’s mission to New York reopened after being sealed shut on Friday night after a package containing white powder and a letter threatening Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was received, a source in the consulate building confirmed to The Jerusalem Post.

Prime minister Netanyahu landed in New York a short while ago.

The Israeli Consulate was closed off due to the suspicious nature of the powder in the package, and the staff has been ordered to remain inside while the material was inspected.

The source told the Post that the building has been on lockdown and no one was allowed to enter or leave the premises. New York State Department Police have been called to the scene after the contents of the package were discovered and screened in the consulate’s screening room.

The Post has also learned that the threatening letter in question was written in English and addressed directly to the premier.

According to Israeli media, the letter contained an explicit death threat.

This threat came mere hours before the prime minister landed in New York in order to participate in the United Nations General Assembly’s 72nd session, where he is slated to speak on Tuesday as well as meet US President Donald Trump.