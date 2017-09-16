Hitler’s Favorite Boxer, an Allied Lie (Part 1 of 3)

http://www.renegadetribune.com/hitlers-favorite-boxer-allied-lie-part-1-3/

An Allied lie that has been left over propaganda from the WW2 era is that Max Schmeling was considered by Adolf Hitler to be the great athlete of the German people and a token of white supremacy. Contrary to popular belief, Hitler and Goebbels thought of him as compromised and a liability to National Socialism. The idea the Third Reich was trying to transform Boxing into alignment with their Aryan philosophy was just fight hype and American war drumming. Max’s boxing career was insignificant compared to other German athletes. In 1936 Joe Louis fought Max Schmeling, and even before the 1938 rematch Hitler viewed Max as an embarrassment. There are many articles, documentaries and books of the liberal variety that are torn between promoting the Myth of “Hitler’s Boxer”, because Max is their go to source to debunk “Aryan” supremacy, and also letting the Liberal establishment know that Max was not a “Nazi” but one of them, a Communist sympathizer.

Max Schmeling was born September 28, 1905 in a town named Klein Luckow in Germany. He spent his young adult career as a prizefighting Boxer, first during the Weimar era and then the National Socialist reign. His boxing career lasted between 1924-1939, then he took a hiatus before making a quick run back in boxing from 1947-1948, competing 5 times. That is a span of 24 years of professional fighting! 6 of those years of fighting was during the NSDAP (popularly know by its misnomer, the Nazi Party). For that 6 year span he has been dubbed “Hitler’s favorite Boxer” or simply “Hitler’s Boxer.”

On June 22, 1938 at Yankees stadium Max fought Joe Louis, an African American Boxer. Before the bout Louis was painted as an emancipator fighting for the honor of lady liberty, and on the other hand Max was looked at as an oppressor who was only fighting for the supremacy of the Aryan race and the Nazi Party. Mike Marqusee, a Jewish Marxist, commented on the fight:

Louis was made aware by the press, the churches, the president of the United States and the Communist party that knocking Schmeling’s block off was his duty to America, the cause of anti-fascism and “the Negro”.

Carlton Moss, an African American radio personality, proclaimed before the bout:

This time it’s between nation and nation. A fight for the real championship of the world, to determine which way of life shall survive, their way or our way. 1

To many this was a pre-amble to war – Democracy vs. Nazism. President Franklin D. Roosevelt slapped Joe’s arm when he visited to the White House and told Joe of the country’s need of his “muscles to beat the Nazis”.

When Louis Knocked out Schmeling in just 124 seconds of the first round, the German people supposedly felt the demoralizing defeat of WWI. Most modern 4th grade teachers will claim this debunked the notion of Aryan supremacy. It was a victory for Democracy to see the “Brown Bomber” (Joe) destroy the “German Menace”, as Nat Fletcher called Max. 3 1/2 years after the Schmeling vs Louis 1938 fight, America was at war with Germany.

There are many details that are deliberately glossed over in history class about Joe vs Max fight of 1938. Max Schmeling was 8 years older than Joe Louis; he was washed up and hardly a prize fighter. On other hand, Louis was in his prime. The first time these men fought on June 19th, 1936 Max Schmeling KO’ed Joe Louis in the 12th round. There is audio of Joe Lewis’s mother yelling “My God, please don’t kill my child.” Max bragged of figuring out the vulnerability of Louis’ armor, which showed during the fight. Every time Joe jabbed with his left-hand he would drop his hands to his stomach, which is an amateur mistake. Max only had to time out Joe’s jab and then slip in the cross. Joe, who was the world Champion in the rematch, wanted to redeem himself from the first bout, because Max was the first man to knock him down and then out. Of course by that time in 1938 Max wasn’t the same man he fought 2 years earlier.

Max’s first bout was in March 1924 against fellow German Hans Czapp during the Weimar era. As a matter of fact, during this time Max socialized with “Berlin’s largely Jewish Avant-garde” and not the “Nazis”. Max had been schmoozing with homosexuals, communist and Jews in Germany 9 years before Hitler became Chancellor. In May 10, 1933 when the German Student Union conducted a ceremonially and only symbolic “book burning”, many of those authors whose books were burnt were Max’s personal friends. Max was a Weimar cultural treasure; he said about this cliche:

..they were the society; and this society was now clamoring for me.”

His friends included Emil Jennings , Ernest Deustch, Michael Bohnenm, sculptor Josef Thorak, movie stars Hans Albers, Willy Fritsch and Olga Tschechowa. Max fought for the glory of Jewish Oligarchs of the Roxy Bars in Germany.

George Von See Lippe, a Germany studies professor, described the contemporary Jews of Weimar and their new love for boxing, saying that “it was part of the decadence”. In America great fighters became a flag of ethnic pride; race was their uniform and fighters would bring Gold back to their respected neighbors, but during Weimar Germany Boxers were the playthings of Jewish elites. David Bathrock said “he (Max) became their fetish” and Max loved them too. Weimar artists loved to paint him in the nude and sculpt his form. Georg Grosz, Ernesto de Fiori, Renee Sintenis, and Rudolf Belling made nightmarish homoerotic works of “Art”, which are completely opposite to the German idea of Art and Aryan idealism.

In 1928 Max fired his Manager Arthur Bulow for a New Yorker named Joe Jacobs or “Yussel the Muscle”. PBS called him in a “wiry wisecracking Jew.” Jacobs knew virtually nothing about Boxing but was hired because his negotiation abilities. On June 11, 1930 Max defeated Jack Sharkey, winning the heavyweight championship. Schmeling vs Sharkey is one of heavyweight Boxing’s most controversial fights. Sharkey had been winning until he landed a “Low Blowing” on Schmeling in the fourth round. “Yussel the Muscle”, during the pandemonium as his fighter Max laid on the Canvas, yelled “Foul!” By some cunning force of nature Joe Jacobs convinced the boxing judges to allow Schmeling to be declared the winner. Max became the laughing stock of the world, and he was even ridiculed by his masters in the Weimar Republic as the “Low Blow” Champion. On June 21, 1932, the Sharkey vs Schmeling rematch took place in Madison Square Garden and Sharkey regained the title. The bout decision was bitterly disputed, especially by Jacobs. “We wuz robbed!” The fight made Schmeling a martyr in the eyes of many German Nationals but not necessarily their idol.

In 1933 Max Schmeling marrried Anny Ondra, and they often called Hitler “Charlie Chaplin” behind his back.

On June 8, 1933, Max Schmeling went on to fight Jewish Boxer Max Baer, who wore Star of David trunks to demonstrate the pride of the Jewish people. Baer won the fight and afterward Dr. Goebbels told the German Newspaper Der Angriff:

..we have no interest at all (in Max Schueling).”

After WW2, Max boasted about never joining the “Nazi” party, but truth be told Goebbels was never interested in recruiting him. Max was broken goods from the Weimar period and was seen as a minor player in the field of Propaganda. Goebbels did make the film “Max Shmeling’s victory – A German Victory” at Berlin’s Titiana Palace after Max Schmeling’s KO of Joe Louis in 1936, but that was the only major collaboration between Max and the NSDAP. Max had been a PR nightmare for Goebbels a year earlier, in 1935 in Berlin. Max fought Steve Hamas. In the arena 25,000 sports fans raised their hands in the Roman salute to Hitler during the “Deutschlandlied”. Joe Jacobs raised his hands with a cigar. Of course, Joe Jacobs was Max’s Jewish manager at a National Socialist venue, and the disrespectful gesture was captured in a photo. German sport official Hans von Tschammer und Osten was outraged and demanded Jacobs be fired immediately. Max went to Hitler in protest of the demand. Hitler allowed Jacobs to continue to be Max’s manager as long as the fight was in the United States.

The Olympic games were the emotional epicenter of sporting for the Third Reich, not a fight in Madison Square Garden. Madison Square Garden is in New York (aka Jew York) and was host to a mass Jewish protest rally in 1933 after Hitler was elected, and then again during WW2. Germans would not have put too much emotional stock into a Non-NS league while the Olympics was in town. The National Socialists created an elaborate Olympic festival, one that would be remembered for the ages. The Third Reich recreated the symbolic passing of the torch ceremony to demonstrate the power, vitality and strength of the Nations. Germans stockpiled the medals, claiming 33 gold, 26 silver and 32 bronze medals. Germany was declared the victor of the 1936 Berlin Olympics. It was a victory over United States. If the Olympics was a racial test of Hitler’s theories, Germany came out on top, and the claim that Jesse Owens debunked Aryan supremacy is hogwash. Jesse Owens didn’t run fast enough for German people to feel inferior. Their pride was in Germany, and definitely not in Max, in his adopted hometown of NYC. However Jesse Owens did say about the 1936 Olympics that “inwardly many of us were trying to atone for Joe’s loss (to Max.)”

Herbert Runge, boxing heavyweight of Germany, won the gold medal at the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin. In the final bout of the Boxing competition Runge knocked out Guillermo Lovell, an Argentinean heavyweight boxer of African descent. Runge was a much better symbol than Max.

On April 23, 1933 Dr. Goebbels said:

German sport has only one task: to strengthen the character of the German people, imbuing it with the fighting spirit and steadfast camaraderie necessary in the struggle for its existence.”

To be continued…

Rare Documentary: “The Fight – Louis vs Schmeling” (at least watch at the 15 min. mark to 25 min. mark)

