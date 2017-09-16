Ali Hammad, former Al Qaeda warrior in Bosnia: We were torturing Serbs in concentration camps, hammered them alive, drove rusty nails through their genitals

This is an older article I wrote for TMJ blog 2013. 

Belgrade – Ali Ahmed Al Hammad, former Al Qaeda member and commander of ruthless ‘El Mujaheddin’ unit sent a letter to Serbian Government,  requires extradition to Serbia.  

After talks with DuskoTomic (Al Hammad’s lawyer), the Prosecution is of the opinion that testifying by his client could be important for investigation of crimes committed by ‘El Mujaheddin’ against Serbian prisoners in Kamenica camp at the Town of Zavidovici in Bosnia.
According to Tomic, Al Hammad’s extradition to Serbia is a matter of days. 

ALi hammad.jpgAl Hammad, ‘the soldier of Allah”

‘If the authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina decide to extradite Al Hammad to Bahrain where he was recruited by Al Qaeda, that would be a death sentence to him.”  Tomic explained that Al Hammad ” would have preferred to be extradited to Serbia  in order to testify about all the crimes…

