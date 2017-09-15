People Outraged After Nigger Rapper Depicts Lynching A White Child In Music Video

http://www.renegadetribune.com/people-outraged-rapper-depicts-lynching-white-child-music-video/

By Dawn Luger

People are outraged after well-known rapper, XXXTentacion, showed a young white boy being lynched in his music video. Facing extreme backlash, the rapper is now in hot water for what most are dubbing as inappropriate, at the very least.

In the music video for the song, “Look At Me!” which debuted Tuesday, the 19-year-old Florida-based rapper is shown placing a white child’s head in a noose on stage in front of a crowded theater. He then hoists him up into the air as a young African-American child looks on. The child’s feet are shown dangling and twitching and then they suddenly stop.

According to Fox News, the casting director of the video, LaShawnna Stanley, said that finding parents who would allow their child to be hanged on stage was a challenge. (Imagine that.) “We had to delay the video because the mom that originally agreed and said okay but when she got there she didn’t feel comfortable. We delayed for a week,” said Stanley. “I called a lot of parents. It was a direct booking. No one was okay with their white child getting lynched,” Stanley said. “With all the racial tension in the world right out they were nervous.” No one should be comfortable with any race of a child being lynched for the sake of music video.

XXXTentacion can be seen hanging himself with two other black men on either side of him as well in this highly disturbing video.

*The following is the official Look At Me! music video. It contains scenes of the lynching of a child and police brutality. It may not be suitable for all viewers.

Stanley said the mother who finally agreed to let her child be lynched for the video was serious about acting and the message. “The mother of the son is very serious about acting. She’s a stage mom. She has three sons and takes them to LA to audition. She understood the vision,” Stanley said.

That vision, according to Stanley, is that the “little white boy and black boy show innocence,” and that society has become desensitized seeing black men hung and shot, but the imagery of a white child being hung is shocking.

The video has already been viewed over 5 million times on YouTube, and the majority of commenters disagree with this rapper’s “message.”

XXXTentacion’s real name is Jahseh Onfrey. Earlier this week, he responded to domestic violence allegations in a series of profane-laced videos. He was charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness-tampering.

In the video clips, the rapper denied the charges and accused critics of plotting against his success, and threatened to “f**k ya’ll little sisters in their throats.” He also said, “They wanna crucify me, I ain’t having it, I’m not gonna be your f**king messiah,’ the rapper wrote in follow-up posts. ‘Y’all n****s bored.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Sheeple.