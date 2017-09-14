Trump Makes Massive Decision About Illegals Already in US

https://conservativetribune.com/trump-decision-illegals-in-us/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_campaign=dailypm&utm_content=conservative-tribune

When it was announced that President Donald Trump’s administration would be rescinding former President Barack Obama’s executive order on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals in six months, Trump placed the onus to remedy the situation squarely on Congress.

Thus, it was no surprise that Trump sat down for dinner and negotiations on a potential legislative deal Wednesday night with top congressional Democrats, namely Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, according to ABC News.

“We had a very productive meeting at the White House with the President,” said Schumer and Pelosi in a joint statement Wednesday night. “The discussion focused on DACA. We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides.”

But Trump seemed to dispute that narrative — especially the part about the wall — with a series of tweetsThursday morning. The tweets seemed to indicate that he had accepted the idea that DACA enrollees, so-called “Dreamers,” will continue to live and work within the U.S. and not have to worry about being deported.

“Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really! … They have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own – brought in by parents at young age. Plus BIG border security,” Trump said in a pair of tweets.

However, just prior to those tweets, the president posted a message with a different tone. “No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote,” he wrote. “The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built,” he continued.

According to Business Insider, Trump made similar comments to reporters both at the White House, and down in Florida while surveying the damage caused by Hurricane Irma.

At the White House, Trump stated that he had come “fairly close” to reaching a deal with Schumer and Pelosi, one that would require “massive border security,” adding that, “the wall will come later.”

But just a short time later, while in Florida, Trump told reporters, “Ultimately, we have to have the wall. If we don’t have the wall, we’re doing nothing.”

So it would appear that, at least for now, no legislative deal on DACA recipients being allowed to stay in exchange for border security and a border wall has been reached just yet, but the cards have been laid on the table and negotiating positions have been made known.