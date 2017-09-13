Slavko Goldstein (Kike) Is Dead!

http://direktno.hr/domovina/umro-slavko-goldstein-97598/

Slavko Goldstein was born on August 22, 1928 in Sarajevo, in the Jewish family of Ive and Lee Goldstein, and was born when the family in that city was on the run. She studied literature and philosophy at the Faculty of Philosophy in Zagreb.

Since 1942 Slavko Goldstein cooperated with the Partisan units, and he waited until the end of the war as a lieutenant.

He was one of the most prominent Croatian intellectuals.

Together with his brother, he started the initiative at the end of the eighties for the founding of HSLS, the first Croatian political party to which he was initially president.

For a while, he was also an advisor to Zoran Milanovic and the president of the Jasenovac Memorial Council.

Among other things, he was the founder of the editorial board and editor of Vjesnik on Wednesday, the editor at Radio-Zagreb, a film screenwriter, the editor-in-chief of the publishing company Stevarnost and the Erasmus magazine. The founder is the publisher of Liber and Novi Liber.

He was the president of the Jewish community in Zagreb and the Cultural Society Miroslav Šalom Freiberger and the president of the Jasenovac Memorials Council.

Among his most famous projects are the History of Croatian Literature, Croatian Language Dictionary, Vocabulary of Foreign Languages ​​by Vladimir Anić. He was co-author of the Croatian Encyclopaedia Dictionary 2002 and is also credited with the overprinting of the foundations of the Croatian cultural heritage of Danica Ilirska (1835-49), Misala under the law of the Roman court (1483), Vrančić’s Plethoraian Dictionary (1595).