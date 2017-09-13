Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar,’ unarmed man attacks 7 in Toulouse

https://www.timesofisrael.com/shouting-allahu-akbar-unarmed-man-attacks-7-in-toulouse/

 

A man shouting “Allahu Akbar” (“God is great”) was arrested in the French city of Toulouse on Wednesday after attacking seven people, among them three policemen, on a main city street.

Local police said the 42-year-old man suffered from mental illness and had been released from a psychiatric hospital in April.

He was apparently unarmed and used his fists.

The man attacked four pedestrians and three police officers.

The three police officers and two bystanders were slightly injured.

A police official said the incident was not being treated as terrorism-related. “Allahu Akbar” is Arabic for “God is great.”

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s