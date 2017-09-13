https://www.timesofisrael.com/shouting-allahu-akbar-unarmed-man-attacks-7-in-toulouse/

A man shouting “Allahu Akbar” (“God is great”) was arrested in the French city of Toulouse on Wednesday after attacking seven people, among them three policemen, on a main city street.

Local police said the 42-year-old man suffered from mental illness and had been released from a psychiatric hospital in April.

He was apparently unarmed and used his fists.

The man attacked four pedestrians and three police officers.

The three police officers and two bystanders were slightly injured.

A police official said the incident was not being treated as terrorism-related. “Allahu Akbar” is Arabic for “God is great.”