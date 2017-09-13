Never Forget SPLC’s Corporate Sponsors: Boycott Lists Are a 2-Way Street

By

The Weekly Standard (WS) ran an important article reporting that corporations are not only kowtowing to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) but are shelling out big sponsorship dollars. The SPLC is well known for its inversion and hate-list agitation propaganda. Its latest tactics involve boycotts and smears. The group produces training videos to indoctrinate law enforcement. Much of the media is in cohoots with them.

(WS): Corporate America seems to be jumping onto the SPLC’s “hate group” and “hate map” bandwagon, trying to cut off the financial livelihoods of organizations that the SPLC has branded as haters because their policy positions don’t accord with whatever the SPLC deems politically correct.

The New Nationalist (TNN) has no intention of giving these thugs free advertising on their targets. But one group in their sights seems to be religious-minded folks who opposed reprobate and degenerate culture. In today’s Brave New World, “tolerance” is a code word to put up with, well, just about any freak show under the sun. You’re a “hater” if you don’t approve and condone.

These Corporations must have demographic studies on their customers. Somebody in “marketing” must not have gotten the memo, because there is no way they’re unaware that a pretty good size demographic disapproves of these slime-ball tactics. We have already seen these outfits being rejected for the filth they put out, especially in entertainment. We relish in reporting on that.

Last Wednesday, 47 leaders of conservative nonprofits sent an open letter to the media serving notice against using the notorious SPLC “hate map.” The leaders denounced as the height of irresponsible journalism any news organization that would cite the SPLC’s list of “extremists” and “hate groups” as though it carried moral authority.

The letter addressed “Members of the Media” and characterized the SPLC as “a discredited, left-wing, political activist organization that seeks to silence its political opponents with a ‘hate group’ label of its own invention and application that is not only false and defamatory, but that also endangers the lives of those targeted with it.”

In a typical “bridge too far” move, last month, this extremist group published a map of every single Confederate monument across the United States, but it did not just include monuments. This Confederate “hate map” included elementary schools, middle schools and high schools. The SPLC also warned of “turmoil and bloodshed,” if Confederate monuments were not removed.

In TNN’s view there is still something missing in this equation: Why not some serious two-way-street boycott blow back for SPLC’s corporate sponsors. Apple donated a cool $1 million to the organization. PJ Media’s Tyler O’Neil lists other major companies that have recently become SPLC donors or partners include J.P. Morgan ($500,000 to the SPLC). Companies like Lyft and MGM Resorts have also partnered with the group, and many companies match employee contributions. Pfizer, Bank of America, and Newman’s Own have each contributed over $8,900 to the SPLC in recent years. Amazon in particulardeserves our special attention, as they are using the hate list to remove content, such as books from their store. Others listed at SPLC’s site Abbott, Charles Schwab, Deutsche Bank, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Liberty Mutual, Progressive, Shell and Verizon. #boycottSPLCcorporatesponsors

When asked if Internet companies like Paypal, Google, Facebook, and Twitter should use the SPLC list “to censor or suppress mainstream and non-violent conservative groups by denying them access to their services,” more Americans said no (43 percent) than yes (32 percent). Many Americans frankly admitted they did not know (25 percent).

This counter-boycott is a no-brainer. For the 43% with scruples, vote loudly with your wallet. Write or call these companies. When you close your bank account, call the manager over to tell them why. Kvetching works for our opponents. Try it in these instances. Take your business elsewhere, away from the SPLC’s corporate sponsors.

The SPLC certainly doesn’t need corporate sponsors. This “poverty group” is drowning in dollars. In The Weekly Standard, Jeryl Bier pointed out the SPLC has parked some $69 million out of its enormous stockpiled $319 million in donor contributions into offshore hedge funds, a common tax dodge by wealthy nonprofits seeking to mask otherwise taxable, unrelated business income. Clearly this organization is heavily backed and funded by the usual suspects. I have been a Charles Schwab customer for 25 years but no more. Newman’s salad dressing is going in the trash. That new Apple TV device? I just decided I don’t really need it.

Who Controls the SPLC: Of the 22 Southern Poverty Law Center senior program staff members, 15 are Jews. This is a numerical representation of 68%. Of the 13 Southern Poverty Law Center directors, 8 are Jews or have Jewish spouses. This is a numerical representation of 62%. Jews are approximately 2% of the U.S. population.* Therefore Jews are over-represented among the Southern Poverty Law Center senior program staff members by a factor of 3,400%, and over-represented on the Southern Poverty Law Center board of directors by a factor of 3,100%.

This article originally appeared on The New Nationalist.