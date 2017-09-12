BLM leader (Nigger) gives Whites the 10 New Commandments

http://www.renegadetribune.com/blm-leader-gives-whites-10-new-commandments/

What we are about to read is really retarded beyond belief. It basically represents a demand of surrender to an enemy invading force – it cannot be interpreted as nothing else. What I shall point out immediately, as if the title of this article didn’t reveal it, is the “spiritual” connection these demands have with Christianity – which was, is, and always will be – yet another invading force into the European lands. It is remarkable how one can see the Jewish fingerprint in all of these movements; they haven’t really changed anything in the groundwork of their strategies – they merely change the mask of the movement, that is to say, the main theme of it. What yesterday was the Biblical Sin, is today the Sin of being born White. What the New Testament demanded by selling all your property and giving it to the poor – is today social justice towards non-White people. Only an outright imbecile, at this point in time, cannot see the same patterns unfold in front of our eyes.

I always return to this crucial paragraph within the New Testament, as this mind sickness was spreading into our homelands – 1 Corinthians 1 : Brothers, consider the time of your calling. Not many of you were wise by human standards; not many were powerful; not many were of noble birth. But God chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise; God chose the weak things of the world to shame the strong. He chose the lowly and despised things of the world, and the things that are not, to nullify the things that are, so that no one may boast in His presence. It is because of Him that you are in Christ Jesus, who has become for us wisdom from God: our righteousness, holiness, and redemption. Therefore, as it is written: “Let him who boasts boast in the Lord.”

If one were to link this statement to the universal idea of God having Chosen the Jews – then God chose the least wise, least powerful, non-noble, foolish, weak, lowly and despised people of the world, namely the Jews, in order to nullify everything that is wise, strong, healthy, noble and that makes sense. If this is the purpose of the Jewish God, of the Biblical God, then this God has no other mission but to destroy everything just, beautiful and natural. It tells you right here, right in these few sentences, what that motherfucking god is all about. And this has been the main characteristic of every Jewish “social movement“. They always pick up the most stupid people, round them up, heat them up, engage them against Aryans and destroy them through such a strategy. The idea of only “boasting in the Lord”, is equal to the current theme of the movement. In case of BLM, you are only allowed to boast in the name of Black, Brown and – in general – non-White people. Everything else is not permitted and is regarded as hateful, hate speech, and against the Will of the Jewish God. Imagine a Jew speaking to Black people, a Jew who is financing the BLM movement :

Brothers, consider the time of your calling. Not many of you were wealthy by the standards of those White supremacists; not many were given education; not many were of privileged birth. But the time has come for non-Whites to shame the Whites, for those among us to shame the weakened Whites. We, those whom they them third world, shall nullify everything they are, so that none of them may ever be proud of their existence.

It is because of equality and universal brotherhood, that we have grown wise in numbers: righteous, justified, truthful. Therefore, let us say it loudly: “White lives do not matter! Down with the Whites! Destroy White privilege! Every White is a Racist!”

And those who had nothing, never developed anything, never could or would be able to pose a threat against the Jews – would end up being used to destroy those who did have something, who did develop almost everything, who were a direct threat to the Jews. After all is said and done, all that would remain are lunatics with no organization, no skills, no mind, no reason – and the Jew ruling over them. The main mission would be accomplished : No one would remain who would be able to “boast against the Lord“, which is to say – against the Jews. The present “pleasures” which the Jews are giving to the non-Whites while exterminating us are exactly that – passing moments which mean nothing the grand scheme and design of the Jews. Give the non-Whites money, give them pleasure, abuse and use them by luring them in through various desires – it means absolutely nothing in the long run, in the Jewish timeline. What matters is that White people go extinct and that Jews can afterwards rule supreme.

And while the Jews control and manipulate the Black Africans, just like they do – mind you – many of the Whites among us, they have quite the different agenda with them in their own military base called Israel. Banning Africans is not just one measure the Jews have in mind. There were many such news articles about “immigrants” trying to enter Israel. Many Africans were simply shipped to Sweden and European Nations. Others, alongside many Muslims, were shipped to Australia. Other routes include Canada – and yet no one seems to notice, no one seems to care when one is capable of pointing out Jewish hypocrisy. The Jews have been slave-trading black Africans for the last thousands of years, yet managed someway, somehow, to make Whites look as the source of Slavery upon this planet. Having Slavery as a commandment from God written in the Jewish Bible is simply again not important, it is not something that we must discuss, it simply does not exist.

The natural European life style of “do it yourself“, “help yourself“, “be self-sustainable“, “be self-reliable” – simply does not include the idea of slavery. It came from the Middle East with the rise of the Jews and their Arab cousins. I have yet to see a “Black Lives Matter” movement attack Arabs for still, to this day, having tens of millions of Black Africans slaves. The Sun would sooner explode than for Africans to stop enslaving one another in Africa – or eating one another – for that matter. If the Jews could, they would have used Australian Aboriginals for their global agenda, they would have massively bred them into existence and would be sending them all over the planet instead of the Africans – but – the Australian Aboriginals are simply too different, too primitive, and impossible to even control on such a scale and level. It would take far too much controlled race-mixing with several specimen in order to create a breed of mixed Australian Aboriginals that could be easily controlled and still ruin everything around them. Thus, the Africans were used. Thus, the Africans were mixed with White slaves and the modern day “African-American” was created.

Let us now look into what the modern day Catholic Church of Black Lives Matter demands of White Europeans

Chanelle Helm, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter-Louisville, came up with a list of 10 commandments for White people. In general, Whites are to give up pretty much everything they have, their entire existence, because, as she claims, they are bound to find a way to earn money due to being “privileged”. I assume the White Europeans in South Africa are also finding ways of becoming healthy, wealthy and strong again after having given up all their rights, all their land, all the property their ancestors worked for hard. The Africans are killing them by the millions, looting, robbing, raping, every single day – how is it, one might wonder – that those White Europeans down there just haven’t found another “privileged” way to rebuild a Civilization despite of these African marauders? How is it that a small pack of lions is unable to defend their young against thousands of hyenas? Meanwhile, as many of you know, the Africans are unable to produce food on the farms they have stolen from the Whites. Who helps them survive? Jews primarily, but through the monetary help from Whites. White Europeans, primarily from Europe and America, are sending to Africa billions of dollars in cash, food and medicine in order to help the Africans who are killing their own European racial brethren.

What a circus of a planet we live on. How can the European race advance into Space, research the wonders of the Universe, of Life itself – how can we invest time into philosophy, into science, into spirituality – when we are surrounded by Jews who wish to conquer the planet, by Blacks who wish to rape our women, steal our possessions and then return it all back to the stone Age, by Muslim who wish to conquer the planet and leave it in a never-ending medieval state of existence? It is remarkable how at the same time we are talking about creating AI machines, while having Jews talk about being God’s Chosen idiots. It is remarkable how we have the Internet while Muslims are still going down on their head 5 times a day because a Jew wrote that in a book they deem holy. It is remarkable how we can identify races, how we are deeply invested into the research of genetics – and we still have Jews and various other Social Justice imbeciles talking about equality, one human race and that we all just simply bleed red.

It is remarkable what we have achieved despite of these lunatics surrounding us. The hard work it took from being random tribes to creating beautiful societies. Mobile phones must be growing on trees because everyone can get one for free nowadays. They drive cars, use electricity, use the internet, take the train, go on airplanes, use PC’s, receive high tech medical help – and all of it – must simply be taken for granted. In the Jewish worldview, everything is happening for them, everything we develop – was God’s Will so that Jews might have it as well. In the Jewish Worldview, Nikola Tesla came into existence only for the Jews. So, Chanelle Helm, a Jewish brainwashed puppet, has the following first demand :

White people, if you don’t have any descendants, will your property to a black or brown family. Preferably one that lives in generational poverty.

White people, if you’re inheriting property you intend to sell upon acceptance, give it to a black or brown family. You’re bound to make that money in some other white privileged way

For those of you who might now be familiar with the term, a generational poverty is defined as a family having lived in poverty for at least two generations. You might as well give your stuff to the poor South African Whites, or to Eastern Europeans who earn barely 500 dollars a month for working a minimum of 50 hours a week. Those god damn privileged Europeans. But hey, this statement rings a bell, doesn’t it? Jesus told him, “If you want to be perfect, go, sell your possessions and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven. Then come, follow Me”. You can only be “perfect” in the eyes of both the Jews and the BLM people – if you simply give your property to one of them. Nothing else will ensure your entry into the New World Order, into the Heaven on Earth system which the Jews and non-Whites will establish and run.

It should also remind you of the Church and the spreading of Christianity among us. Nuns were created, women who would have no children, who would have to take vows of poverty and celibacy in order to “enter the kingdom of God”. If a woman had any property – she would all give it to the Church, and on top of it – would never have any children of her own. Talk about an ideological genocide. Many priests were required to do the same as well. Many men cut of their penises and balls in order to follow yet another set of words of Jesus : For there are eunuchs who were born that way; others were made that way by men; and still others live like eunuchs for the sake of the kingdom of heaven. The one who can accept this should accept it. Yesterday it was nuns, priests and eunuchs, today the message is to either have no children to save the ozone layer, or to race-mix yourself in order to redeem yourself from the sin of being White.

Not only were those man unable to have children, not only would they have to leave everything they might have had to the Church, but they would also become faggots due to the drastic hormonal change they would experience. Forget not the psychological impact the idea of “hell and heaven” also had on people – what better victim than an old man or woman – to destroy his mind with some made up vision of guilt, while offering him the option of giving all he has as an inheritance to the Church in order to redeem himself? Is that not what this entire non-White movement, led by Jews, is demanding of White people as well? We continue :

If you are a developer or realty owner of multi-family housing, build a sustainable complex in a black or brown blighted neighborhood and let black and brown people live in it for free

One would even find it reasonable if they demanded to be educated on how to build their own house, but in their materialistically mad-driven mind, houses are not built, they are simply bought with money and a fairy drops them from heaven with a parachute. You are to invest your money into creating residential areas for non-Whites for free, who will then also demand free food, free education, free medicine, free cars, free welfare, more money and eventually, when their numbers grow, will demand the right to take over areas, have political and social power and make decisions about even the most important things – decision that will only benefit them. You are to simply continue to help them destroy you, you are to make them believe that living as a parasite is a natural state of being for humanoids – it is, after all – the Jewish way of life.

The cost of electricity, internet, water, heat – all of that is simply irrelevant. They want it and they want it for free. And once they have it, they don’t want you to have it. I have said it many times before : A mind that cannot grasp what it takes to get clean water, to get electricity, to develop a computer – is a mind that has no respect for any of those things, a mind that has no respect, no understanding for the civilization that Creators create. Such a mind has no reason and it is simply futile to try and have a discussion with it. It will never get it. For it doesn’t see the path, the road, it only sees the end result.

White people, if you can afford to downsize, give up the home you own to a black or brown family. Preferably a family from generational poverty.

There are no White families, you see – there are only a bunch of still-alive White people whose only last purpose in life is to uplift non-Whites. Do notice, all of these demands work wonderfully if there already exists a Christian foundation within the society. What can the Christian say in defense against these demands? He can only submit to them. His life is meaningless, his nation means nothing, he only has Jesus in his life and Jesus told him to sell everything anyways, to help and love even your enemy and those who wish to destroy and kill you – why should the Christian deny these demands? What does it mean to the Christian that White people will go extinct – all humanoids, after all – are simply One in Christ Jesus. The Christian feels pity for other humanoids for not having discovered Jesus, why he lurks around every corner, with open hands, waiting to accept the next idiot into his secret club.

White people, if any of the people you intend to leave your property to are racists assholes, change the will, and will your property to a black or brown family. Preferably a family from generational poverty.

For some of the Whites who still didn’t get it – you just have to leave everything you have to non-Whites. Any White person who wishes to preserve his people, his nation, his very existence – is simply a heretic in the eyes of the Black Lives Matter Church. When the Christian Church, led by Jews, grew enough in power to really persecute non-believers, they tortured them to death in the most gruesome and disgusting ways one can imagine. What do you think would the BLM Church do to your people, your wives and children, if they had an unstoppable power of such magnitude financed by Jews?

The Jews achieved one major thing : They really and truly are creating a Social Welfare Planet. These “children of the future”, these non-White race-mixed people, simply want free stuff. Free stuff which the Jews will gladly give to them – for the price of their soul. In our modern day times, such a future planet is called a “self-sustainable society”. How it will work without the people who created it, remains a mystery.

White people, re-budget your monthly so you can donate to black funds for land purchasing.

But, of course. One just couldn’t forget the monthly taxes one has to pay to the Church. In old times you were promised eternal life after death in the Jewish diverse and multi-cultural welfare system of Heaven; today you are promised a wonderful diverse, non-White, multi-nonEuropean-cultural, brown, race-mixed future. You might as well get a T-Shirt while you are at it for free : “I’m White and I committed Racial Suicide”. A trophy of the most delicate kind. Truly the Christian martyrdom spirit.

White people, especially white women (because this is yaw specialty — Nosey Jenny and Meddling Kathy), get a racist fired. Yaw know what the f*** they be saying. You are complicit when you ignore them. Get your boss fired cause they racist too

You have to motivate the followers of your faith to destroy the enemy. Destroy their buildings, monuments, heroes, idols, legends, stories, culture, race – everything. Get them fired from their job, kill them if you can, seize their property, give it to the Church and its leaders. You might believe in the faith, but if you are not really pro-actively living its spirit, then you are also basically a heretic. If there still existed a king in the past who resisted the Christian lunacy, you would have to kill him or remove him from power. For those of you in the knowledge, this should remind you of the last Pagan Roman Emperor who was back-stabbed and killed by a Christian soldier among his own ranks. In our modern day money-dependent Jewish societies, this is done by character assassination, which is the equivalent of death today.

The same shit Jews did with the French revolution. The same shit they did with the Bolshevik revolution. The same shit they did and still do with Communism. The same shit the Jews do with their controlled AntiFa puppets. But, of course, it just could never ever be the Jews behind it all. And if you do notice it, it is a conspiracy and you are a conspiracy nut. You are probably imagining things, you might as well be delusional, you are simply anti-Semitic, Xenophobic and Racist. If you directly quote Jews and use their own words to explain their agenda – that is simply pure anti-Semitism.

Backing up No. 7, this should be easy but all those sheetless Klan, Nazi’s and Other lil’ d***-white men will all be returning to work. Get they ass fired. Call the police even: they look suspicious.

We might be laughing at this, but this is the reality we live in. These people are allowed to say these things because we live in Jewish operated nations, we live in Zionist Occupied Governments, we are not free, we do not have our own freedom within our own Nations. There is no way in hell a single white person may say stuff like that in the public. This alone means that there is no such a thing as “White privilege” or “White supremacy” – because if there were such a thing – then there simply would be no non-Whites who would be able to speak such stuff. There would be no Jews running Hollywood, all of our media, newspapers, TV stations, Politicians, the Senate, the European Union, the UN, the FED, all of the Banks, etc. We are enslaved. And our only current purpose in life is to remain silent slaves who are not to ever wake up from their enslavement. The Blacks, even though they don’t get it either, are also slaves of the Jews – up to this very day.

OK, backing up No. 8, if any white person at your work, or as you enter in spaces and you overhear a white person praising the actions from yesterday, first, get a pic. Get their name and more info. Hell, find out where they work — Get Them Fired. But certainly address them, and, if you need to, you got hands: use them.

It wouldn’t be a Jewish run organization if there wasn’t violence involved in it. The point of course remains always the same : Make the gullible Goyim believe that the ideology or movement which the Jews have sold them is making them righteous, is somehow divine, is bringing about justice and truly makes them right about everything they do and say. The danger behind all of this is that there will always be a number of self-hating Whites who will join these Jewish ideologies. It happened with Christianity. It happened before. It will happen again, and it continues to happen. Let us give another simply analogy here : If the only Whites who care about preserving White people and their interests on this planet are labelled as “Racist”, then what are these non-Whites who are talking just and only about their own preservation and interests? But, White interests exist on their own, without the help of anyone else – whereas all these non-White interests entirely depend on the help and sacrifice of Whites, which this BLM leader further emphasizes in the last commandment :

Commit to two things: Fighting white supremacy where and how you can (this doesn’t mean taking up knitting, unless you’re making scarves for black and brown kids in need), and funding black and brown people and their work.

White supremacy defined as simply any and all White interests, White nations, White neighborhoods, White farms, etc. If there are White people in it – you have to destroy it. This is the obsession of the 21st century – destroy any and all White groups. If there is a group which consists of only White people – it must be “diversified“. One could read this commandment as follows : Commit to two things : Fighting Heretics and Pagans where and how you can, and fund Christian and Church interests and their work. You get the same when you apply Democracy, Communism, Bolshevism, Liberalism, Feminism, or any other Jewish -ism. You can’t miss this pattern. You can’t miss this simple Truth and Realization.

To sum up the demands of the BLM leader : Give up everything you own Whitey. Give up your existence. Give it all to us for free and while we live for free and get everything for free, you should find a non-Racist, non-Supremacist, non-Privileged way to keep the society you created upright and running so that we may benefit from it for the coming generations. All this of course has nothing to do with our direct hatred of everything European, all this is not of course financed and led by our Jewish masters, this all is simply an act of Equality, Diversity, Liberty, Fraternity and Universal Brotherhood. It has nothing to do with White Genocide and the Extermination of your Race and People.

It is simply pay-back time for those 1% of White people who owned Black slaves during the Jewish slave trade era of America. The fact that 40% of Black slaves were owned by Jews and over 20+% of them by other Blacks, is irrelevant. Those 1% White people who had slaves are the representation of the rest of the 99% White people who had never any. It doesn’t matter that our own Black people sold us as Slaves to Jews, who then took them to the “New World” on Jewish ships and sold them at Jewish auction houses. It doesn’t matter that these same Jews were shipping White Europeans, especially the Irish, as Slaves into the New World as well – those are simply not important, these facts simply are not important, these facts simply do not exist.

We simply wish to take over your Nations, live for free, have a self-sustainable European futuristic society which will run without you. You should finance our cause which is cohen-cidently the death of everything you represent. You should not have children, sell everything you have, love your enemies, tolerate and not resist evil, you should look at your fellow Europeans as Heretics, just as in the old days you looked at those European Pagans as heretics who needed to be burned at the stake for refusing to submit to a Jewish invasive ideology. Your daughters and sons should race-mix, should avoid having White children – but, believe you me – all of this has nothing to do with White genocide. None of it. Nothing. It must be your imagination.