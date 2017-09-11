YouTube star PewDiePie in hot water again, over the ‘N-word’

https://www.timesofisrael.com/youtube-star-pewdiepie-in-hot-water-again-over-the-n-word/

 

YouTube’s most watched blogger PewDiePie was in hot water again on Monday after using a racial slur while playing a livestreamed video game, just a few months after losing contracts over anti-Semitic remarks.

In a video clip available online since Sunday, the 27-year-old Swede, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, can be heard using the N-word in an expletive-laden tirade at his opponent.

Warning: Graphic language

PewDiePie is known for posting humorous clips and testing video games for his more than 57 million followers on YouTube, making him the site’s most watched blogger.

One game developer said he was going to file a complaint to prevent the Swede from playing his games online.

“He’s worse than a closeted racist: he’s a propagator of despicable garbage that does real damage to the culture around this industry,” developer Sean Vanaman tweeted.

On Twitter, some users recalled that PewDiePie has “already been a racist memelord.”

Kjellberg, who has yet to comment on the affair, in February lost contracts with YouTube and Disney after he posted several videos containing allegedly anti-Semitic content.

And in September 2016, he was temporarily blocked on Twitter after making a joke about the Islamic State group.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s