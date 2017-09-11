Israel Did 9/11: Haaretz’s Cartoonist Agrees.

By Rollie Quaid

There is no one on the beltway in Washington D.C that still believes that Osama Bin Laden was the mastermind of 9/11. Even a cartoonist in Tel Aviv named Amos Biderman knows the true course of 9/11.

Note: Ehud Barak was Prime Minister of Israel not Benjamin Netanyahu during 9/11.

The message is that Bibi (Benjamin Netanyahu) is arrogantly and wantonly destroying Israel’s ties with the U.S. and leading us to a disaster on the scale of 9/11,” Amos Biderman the cartoonist of the image above told Haaretz on 10/30/14. He continues, “it was certainly not my intention to insult or upset anyone,”… “I wasn’t sufficiently aware of the great sensitivity that 9/11 holds for Americans.”

Good one Bilderman! You know damn well know that 3,000 Americans were sacrificed on 9/11 all for the sake of Israel’s “democracy”! It was done so that America will do the heavy lifting and slam the sledgehammer down on Arab states, to crumble them into pieces as part of the Oded Yinon Plan for the Middle-east. It is a classic case of killing two birds with one stone.

Amos Biderman continued:

I was mocking Bibi. He has been acting like a bull in china shop with the United States, which is Israel’s most important strategic asset.”

Bilderman, a more accurate response to Bibi’s behavior (and every Israeli head of state) is that ZOG uses America to act as an enraged bull in the China shop to break the barriers of Eurasia for the sake of Judeo-NWO.