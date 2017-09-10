Pope injures head in popemobile during Colombia procession

CARTAGENA, Colombia — Pope Francis got a cut on his brow and blood on his white cape on Sunday when he bumped into the window of his popemobile, while waving to admirers in Colombia.

Francis, 80, was standing up in the specially designed vehicle during a procession through the Caribbean city of Cartagena, when the vehicle braked sharply.

Television pictures showed him colliding with the glass of the vehicle’s covered platform, and then being assisted by his bodyguard.

He was seen later with a bruise on his cheek and a small dressing on his brow, but still smiling.

“I got bashed,” he joked to reporters.

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke told journalists: “The pope is all right. Ice was put on it and he was treated. He will continue the schedule for his visit with no changes.”

Francis was in Cartagena on the last day of a four-city Colombian tour. He was due to fly back to Rome later Sunday.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s