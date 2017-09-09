http://whiteresister.com/index.php/11-reports/1395-young-hip-and-far-right-europe-s-youth-reject-multiculturalism?utm_source=WR-News+Campaign+1st&utm_campaign=52727aed3a-WR-News+Campaing+1st&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_70e342152e-52727aed3a-48298879

This report looks at the rise of a youthful “new nationalism” across Europe, and especially the growing “Identitarian” movement.

It focuses on Martin Sellner, an articulate leader of Identitarians in Austria. “We are the voice of a forgotten generation,” he says. “We want to defend the identity of Europe.”