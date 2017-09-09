Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 has broken presale records despite last year’s disaster

The Note brand is still going strong despite Samsung recalling and discontinuing Note 7 devices last year for battery explosions. The company today announced that more customers in the US have preordered the Note 8 than any other Notes it has ever sold in previous years during the same time period.

Note 8 preorders went live on August 24th and the device is one of Samsung’s most expensive smartphones to date, starting at $930. It’s unapologetically pricey, though Samsung did attempt to offset that price tag with some presale offers. Preorders before September 24th are eligible for a choice of a Gear 360 camera or a wireless charging bundle, and Note 7 owners were offered a steep discount if they traded in their current device for the Note 8. Carriers like T-Mobile have also offered their own deals, enticing customers to sign up for a new line and to get a full rebate on a second Note 8.

Samsung did not specify exactly how many Note 8 preorders it has received so far, but judging by how popular Note 7s were last year before everything went down, it seems that little has deterred Note fans from upgrading — not even the price tag. Samsung also did not comment on how Note 8 preorders compared to its Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus launches from earlier this year.