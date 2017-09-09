Irminsul: Hurricane Named for Saxon Pillar of Heaven & Universal War

The real meaning of the name of the hurricane set to destroy the “Sunshine State” pertains to the Saxon word for the pillar that upholds heaven, and a goddess whose name means “universal war.” What is being presaged here with this and the foregoing eclipse is the dividing of the United States, the collapse of the sky, and the murder of the Sun. Read Genuflect to understand more: http://a.co/d429laC And visit http://tracytwyman.com/ for more from Tracy Twyman.

 

